A double celebration

Families of soon-to-be-graduated Air Force Academy cadets streamed into the Falcon Stadium stands Wednesday carrying blankets, snacks and Air Force swag. But the Hontanosas family was hard to miss.

Justin Hontanosas' girlfriend, childhood friends and parents crammed into a row of bleachers waving five larger-than-life cutouts of Justin's face, which his friends say started as a family tradition for his younger brother's high school football games.

"It's all just to cheer him up," said Lynda Hontanosas, Justin's mother.

She said the celebration was one of extra pride, because Justin's younger brother also graduated from high school in Albuquerque, N.M., the day before.

"The four years is an experience," said his father, Mark Hontanosas. "Being in the academy, for my son Justin, it has just been an amazing experience. The knowledge, the experience that he had — we're just proud of everybody."

Caps and wedding gowns

A family of 13 entered the stadium in matching red Air Force Academy hats to honor their brother, son and brother-in-law Devin Schwindt.

Schwindt is headed to flight school for pilot training after graduation, but the week has more in store for him than a hat toss and the start of a career.

"Later in the week, my brother is getting married, too," said Devin's brother Dylan Schwindt.

Devin's bride-to-be graduated alongside him Wednesday after they met and started dating at the academy four years ago. Their wedding will take place Friday at Younger Ranch.

Air Force graduation, Space Force commissioning

Sidney Robert Flores Jr., youngest in a family of six, was ready to spread his wings and fly after graduating from the academy.

Originally from Hemet, Calif., Flores attended Catholic schools where he wrestled competitively and continued to do so for the academy.

Now a new chapter of his life will begin with the Space Force at the Los Angeles Air Force Base in El Segundo.

"He wished that maybe he got located somewhere else, because his family is all in Southern California," said his grandmother Laura Grinstead. "He wants the chance to be independent and live his life without his siblings right there."

AFA grad in a Navy family

Hayden DeBuse of Southport, N.C., was supported from the stands by his parents, aunts, uncles, a great-uncle, girlfriend and his sister, Maeve Debuse.

Maeve will graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy next year.

Hayden’s mother, Kristine DeBuse, shared that generations of the family have served in the Navy, including Hayden's grandfather, who was a doctor at Pearl Harbor.

Hayden is the only one in the family to join the Air Force. “He’s the one who branched out on his own, forged his own path, and we’re very proud of him for that,” Kristine said.

Hayden will become a pilot at Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Okla. None of the 973 members of the graduating class have been cross-commissioned to the Navy this year.

Big celebrations, big accomplishments

Elizabeth Laboe sent a selfie to her mom before the graduation ceremony. “She looks extremely happy, but I don’t know if there’s some tears in those eyes, too,” Jean Laboe said.

Jean described her daughter as patriotic, saying Elizabeth’s chosen décor for her childhood bedroom was a wallpaper border featuring former U.S. presidents. But attending the Air Force Academy was not a decision Elizabeth made until high school, when her allergist in their Tennessee hometown made the suggestion.

“Unbeknownst to me, she went home and researched every [academy],” Jean said. “It was the right decision for her.”

Elizabeth’s brother Nick Laboe said, “I never expected it, but then, when she did it, I was like, ‘This makes sense.’”

The family is celebrating the graduation by hosting an “extravagant” tailgate in the Falcon Stadium parking lot, followed by a home-cooked meal of Elizabeth’s favorite food: chicken parmesan.

Elizabeth will be working as a logistics officer at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota and plans to apply for law school in the future.

Family ties and faith

Caleb Kelley comes from a family full of service members from the Air Force and Navy to the Army and Marines with a legacy dating back to World War II.

His family carried on that lineage Thursday when his father, a retired Marine, gave his son the first salute after his commissioning ceremony.

But Caleb's biological relatives weren't the only ones cheering him on — his sponsor family was also a part of the celebration.

"When the freshmen come to the academy, they give them a family that kind of takes them in under their wing," said Erika Kelley, Caleb's mom. "Whenever they want to get away from campus they can come stay, (get) rides to the airport, the whole shebang."

But Erika said Caleb's faith also helped carry him through the turbulent four-year journey.

"It's all the Lord that my son got through the Air Force Academy, a lot of prayer, a lot of hard work — dedicated work," Erika said. "My son is a hard worker, and I'm really thankful for his work ethic. His faith is what got him through this."

Full circle meal

Phillip Koenig had Chick-Fil-A for breakfast on the first day of basic cadet training, and his mother, Christy Koenig, said they’re having Chick-Fil-A Wednesday to celebrate his graduation.

Christy fought back tears to share her feelings about her son’s graduation. “I’m happy, proud, overwhelmed,” she said.

Phillip told his mom that he wanted to go to the Air Force Academy in eighth grade after attending football camp. His father was an AFA graduate, so Christy said it was always a possibility that Phillip might follow in his footsteps.

Among supporters in the Falcon Stadium on Wednesday were Phillip’s parents, grandparents, siblings and sponsors through the cadet sponsor program.

Phillip will be furthering his education at the Air Force Institute of Technology in operations research.

Continuing the military family tradition

It was a 2016 visit to Colorado that sealed the deal for Paige Luebbering, according to her father, Tim Luebbering. “She loved it, and she knew."

Two years later, on June 28, 2018, Paige stood alongside 1,434 other appointments as a freshman at the Air Force Academy.

Paige’s family has served in other branches of the military, including her sister who is in the Army and grandfather who served in the Army during the Korean War. Tim was in the Navy Submarine Force for six years.

“I always encouraged my kids to look at the military as an option,” Tim said.

Paige was supported at graduation by her parents, siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins and her best friend from home in Wardsville, Mo.

Paige will be pursuing a graduate program in data science at the Air Force Institute of Technology.

A successful souvenir hunt

Traditionally, after the caps are tossed in the air, and while the Air Force Thunderbirds are busy dazzling spectators with their precision aerobatics, hundreds of children scramble onto the field at Falcon Stadium, hoping to grab a precious souvenir: a cadet hat.

Kelly McKinley, 9, waited in a long line as the graduation ceremony neared its end, hoping to come away with one of the coveted prizes.

“I hope I get my cousin’s,” McKinley said. Her cousin, Taylor Markham, was among the day’s graduates. Relatives traveled from as far as Virginia to see Markham graduate, McKinley said.

“We drove for three days,” she said. “And we went through eight states.”

Graduating seniors leave the hats behind for the children, and those who manage to recover them are rewarded with a bonus: a little cash for the piggybank. Each graduate leaves an amount of money that corresponds with their graduating year, so this year each hat had $20.22 in it.

Unafraid of bigger, stronger kids, McKinley plunged into the scrum as soon as she could. After a few nervous minutes for her mom, Stacy, the 9-year-old emerged with her prize. It was impossible to say whether it was her cousin’s or not. What mattered now is that it was hers.

She placed it on her head, smiled, and said, “I got one!”