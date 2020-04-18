The Air Force Academy will graduate nearly 1,000 seniors Saturday at an 11 a.m. ceremony, but with some distinct differences from previous graduations.
The class of 2020 has lived in isolation since coronavirus hit, and their fellow classmates, 3,000 of them, were sent home to study online. They'll graduate in isolation, too, with family and well-wishers watching online. The ceremony will be available for viewing at gazette.com.
While you can't cheer from the stands, you can cheer from afar by flying a flag for graduation day.
The class of 2020 is graduating six weeks ahead of schedule after spending more than a month in lockdown. The last time cadets from any federal service academy were allowed to graduate early came at the height of World War II, before the Air Force Academy opened. Until the pandemic, the cadets had not been placed on lockdown since 9/11.
Stick with gazette.com for live updates ahead of, during and after the event.
8:48 a.m. In coronavirus news, Murdock is the first coworker Roeder has seen in person since March 13. Gazette staffers have been largely working remotely in and following social-distancing requirements. Under Gov. Jared Polis' stay-at-home order, journalists are considered essential like fire, EMS, grocery workers and medical personnel.
8:44 a.m. Gazette Senior Military Editor Tom Roeder, and photographer Christian Murdock, at are on scene at the academy ahead of the 11 a.m. start of the graduation ceremony. Cadets were sworn in overnight in individual commissioning ceremonies, Roeder says. The hat toss is scheduled for 12:08 p.m. Nearly 1,000 — 967 — cadets will graduate.