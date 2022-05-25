Mixed emotions swirled in the air, along with a persistent wind, at Wednesday’s Air Force Academy graduation.
Nearly 1,000 seniors, aware that they would only be cadets for a few more minutes, sat on the field at Falcon Stadium, flush with excitement and pride in their accomplishments, eager to celebrate with their families before beginning their careers as officers in the Air Force or Space Force.
But the mood was also somber, as it was for much of the nation after the news broke that an 18-year-old gunman opened fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 children and two teachers.
“All of us here today are moms and dads, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, and our hearts break for them and for the unspeakable grief that they are enduring,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who delivered the keynote address.
“We cannot assuage that grief – we know that. But we can endeavor to keep them and the loved ones that they lost close to their hearts and deep in our prayers. So today, we are all citizens of Uvalde.”
The Uvalde tragedy underscored much of Austin’s message to the graduating class: that they leave the academy as part of a new generation of military leaders, charged with protecting and defending their nation during a dangerous, uncertain time.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to alter Europe’s geopolitical landscape. China is a growing threat, on the ground as well as in space.
But Austin said he was confident the new graduates would be up to the challenge.
“You didn’t just join any Air Force,” Austin said. “You joined the United States Air Force.”
