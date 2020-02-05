An active-duty Air Force officer and Air Force Academy graduate was sentenced to five years in prison this week on child porn charges.
Col. Mark Visconi, 48, of Fairfax, Virginia, used an online network known for trading child pornography to download illegal images and videos, according to a Tuesday press release from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
He is a 1993 graduate of the Air Force Academy, a spokesman for the academy confirmed to The Gazette.
Visconi also used his cell phone "to create hundreds of pictures focused on the clothed buttocks of minor girls," the press release states, citing court documents and admissions allegedly made in connection to a plea agreement. "In a smaller subset of these pictures, Visconi appeared to take 'upskirting' images of some of the girls."
The victims in the pictures did not appear to be aware they were being photographed, according to the press release.
In addition to prison time, Visconi must serve 15 years of supervised release, pay restitution, and complete 50 hours of community service that include speaking or writing about his experience and conviction, the press release states.
Visconi, a former special operations instructor pilot and Arabic linguist, received the Col. James Jabara Award for Airmanship in 2007 at the Air Force Academy.
The award recognizes academy graduates "whose accomplishments demonstrate superior performance in fields directly involved with aerospace vehicles." He received the award for training members of Iraq's air force on how to conduct counter-insurgency operations, according to the Air Force.
At the time he received the award, he was set to leave Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina and be re-stationed at the Air Force Academy.