A 2017 Air Force Academy graduate has died after his fighter crashed off the coast of northern England during a training mission.
First Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen died Monday morning when his F-15C Eagle went down over the North Sea. He was 27. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
One our recent graduates, 1st Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen, was killed when his aircraft crashed during a training mission. Please join us in grieving this great loss to our Air Force and graduate community. A toast. https://t.co/lOZNAjg5xg pic.twitter.com/AYTP9TRfHk— U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) June 16, 2020
Allen, a Utah native, had been assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force’s Lakenheath base since February. He was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.
The wing had been running a series of training exercises over the North Sea in conjunction with NATO allies.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. “The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.’’
Utah Gov. Gary Herbert tweeted his condolences Tuesday, calling Allen a man "dedicated to making a difference in the world," one who "kept his virtue through both triumph and disaster."
"His truly unique and altruistic spirit will be greatly missed," Herbert said.
Allen was already an accomplished pilot before he graduated from the academy. As a senior, he helped lead the school's precision flying team, which flies small propeller planes in intercollegiate competition.
The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased.This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community, and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot's family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron.https://t.co/GwCWFwImaS— RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020
Allen is survived by his wife, Hannah Allen, and his parents.
"He is gone. I’m shaking," his wife posted to Facebook on Monday. "Kage was perfect, never been treated with more love and respect in my life. He was my absolute best friend."
On Tuesday she posted a video of him singing Jim Croce's "Time in a Bottle," indicating that the song was the last he sang for her.
Jerry Miranda, a former Thunderbirds pilot who met Allen while working as the academy's airport manager, recalled the young pilot as an exemplary cadet who smiled constantly.
"Kage wanted to someday be a Thunderbird, and I always thought he was the right fit," Miranda said.
"He was well on his way."
Gazette reporter Tom Roeder and The Associated Press contributed to this report.