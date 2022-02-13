The Air Force Academy Foundation has added three people to its board of directors and named its first honorary board director.
Air Force Academy graduates retired Gen. Norton Schwartz (1973), Rod Little (1992) and Alex Granados (2004) are the newest board members. William Hybl is the foundation’s first honorary board director.
“Our new board directors offer a broad background in military, business leadership and philanthropy,” Jack Kucera, chairman of the board and 1978 graduate said in a press release. “Their talents, experience and relationships will be vital as we work together to support the Air Force Academy in its mission and inspire others to join us.
“I am also honored to welcome Bill Hybl in his new role as our first-ever honorary director. His vast experience in the nonprofit and public service sectors can help our Foundation thrive in our work to support the United States Air Force Academy.”
Schwartz is president and CEO of the Institute for Defense Analyses, a nonprofit with a mission to answer the most challenging U.S. security and science policy questions with objective analysis leveraging extraordinary scientific, technical and analytic expertise, according to its website. The McLean, Va., resident served as the 19th chief of staff of the Air Force from 2008 to 2012. He was named a distinguished graduate of the academy in 2019.
Little is president and CEO of Edgewell Personal Care, a multibillion dollar publicly traded company with more than 25 brands reaching customers in more than 50 countries, according to its website. He served as the chief financial officer before becoming CEO in 2019. The New Canaan, Conn., resident has more than 20 years of global experience in consumer goods organizations, significant public company experience and a strong track record of driving results. He served in the Air Force for five years.
Granados is owner and CEO of Prescient Edge, a counterintelligence and human intelligence company founded in 2008. According to its website, “Our vision is to be the national security community solutions provider of choice for mission critical requirements.” Granados, of Alexandria, Va., began his career as a contracting officer for the U.S. Air Force, where he provided acquisition direction, contract development and administration for professional services, according to a press release.
Hybl, of Colorado Springs, is executive chairman of El Pomar Foundation, “a general purpose foundation committed to enhance, encourage and promote the current and future well-being of the people of Colorado,” according to its website. He is president emeritus of the United States Olympic Committee, having served twice as president. He currently serves as vice chairman of the U.S. Commission on Public Diplomacy.
“We are grateful for their commitment, and I look forward to serving with each of them as we carry out our Defining Our Future campaign to keep the Academy and cadets prepared for the future defense of our nation,” Kucera said in the press release.
The Air Force Academy Foundation along with the Air Force Academy Association of Graduates publicly launched the $260 million Defining Our Future campaign last September.
Private donations had already raised around $176 million before the public launch. The foundation, which hopes to hit its goal by 2025, has raised more than $208 million — 80% of the total goal — in nearly four years.
The Defining Our Future campaign focuses on four priorities:
- Ensuring the nation’s 21st-century preeminence.
- Developing leaders of character.
- Building resiliency and diversity.
- Serving graduates and honoring the Academy’s heritage.
Learn more at www.definingourfuture.org.