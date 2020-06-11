An Air Force Academy football player accused of cocaine use has pleaded guilty, according to the school.
Cadet Kyler Ehm was charged with four counts of cocaine use, a charge his lawyers denied in a preliminary hearing last fall. A Kansas native, Ehm played in 10 games as a defensive lineman for the Falcons, recording a single tackle.
This week he was sentenced to a forfeiture in pay of $700 a month for four months and two months of confinement. Additionally, he will have a federal drug conviction on his record, according to a Thursday press release from the academy. He faced a maximum penalty of five years in prison.
Ehm was the third Falcons football player to face cocaine charges after a 2019 investigation. He was charged after other cadets accused the defensive lineman of using cocaine and at least one witness got a reduced sentence on their own drug charges.
The government’s star witness is former Falcons fullback Cole Fagan, who in September pleaded guilty to cocaine use and got a 15-day sentence at a court-martial where he faced a maximum prison term of five years.
Civilian defense attorney Ernesto Gapasin last fall argued that Ehm was a victim of testimony offered by witnesses desperate to give prosecutors damning information on others in exchange for plea deals.
“You wouldn’t find a single witness out there who would say Kyler Ehm is anything but a good-natured young man,” Gapasin said.
The argument didn't sway authorities, who determined there was ample evidence for Ehm to head to trial this week.
Stay with gazette.com for more on this story.