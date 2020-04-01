In a move the military hasn’t seen since World War II, the Air Force Academy was rushing Wednesday to ready an impromptu graduation which will send nearly 1,000 seniors into the officer ranks six weeks early.
There will be no Mike Pence and likely no Thunderbirds as cadets graduate without the Falcon Stadium pageantry that traditionally has drawn tens of thousands of friends, family and well-wishers to Colorado Springs to kick-start the tourist season. The move is designed to empty the campus of its remaining cadets amid the coronavirus crisis and will leave an estimated $25 million hole in the Pikes Peak region's tourist economy.
It also will give the class of 2020, which will now graduate April 18 instead of May 28, a distinction that no others have had for the school, which turned 66 years old on Wednesday. It is the first to graduate in quarantine.
Dick Rauschkolb, a 1970 academy graduate, said the symbolism of cadets pinning on lieutenant's bars early shows the state of America and the Pikes Peak region during the battle with coronavirus.
"This crisis is a war," he said.
Rauschkolb and his surviving classmates now are figuring out how to deliver the gift they planned for each 2020 academy graduate: A new insignia of rank.
"It is the culmination of four years of hard work for them," he said.
At the academy on Wednesday, leaders raced to plan online rites that would replace the traditional graduation that draws more than 30,000 to Falcon Stadium and is preceded by a week of celebration, including formal swearing-in ceremonies for each new lieutenant.
The academy begins planning each graduation the day after the last graduation. The plans are lengthy and detailed, with a list of contingencies that include snow and lightning. But no plan anticipated a pandemic.
"We have made herculean efforts thus far to graduate the class of 2020 and within a few weeks we will see this come to fruition," the school's superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria said in a statement.
Air Force is the first of the nation's military academies to move to early online graduation. West Point and Naval Academy arrangements are pending.
Reggie Ash, who heads military programs for the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, said local leaders are struggling to determine how they can support the new graduating class from a distance.
"I don't know how the community can help, but we want to," Ash said. "It is a community event. We know the cadet wing is hurting and we want to help them heal."
The academy lost two of its seniors to apparent suicides in recent days, leading leaders there to boost mental health programs and ease restrictions that had put the class of 2020 in something akin to solitary confinement on the campus.
Earlier this month, the school's freshmen, sophomores and juniors left campus to ride out the pandemic at home with their families. The seniors were spread through the remaining dorm rooms and ordered to maintain their distance from classmates.
The early graduation is something the Air Force Academy has never done. But the U.S. Military Academy at West Point made similar moves during the Civil War, World War I and World War II.
In 1943, West Point had two graduating classes, with January rites for the class of 1943, and a June ceremony to send the class of 1944 to war a year early.
While specifics of Air Force's graduation plans haven't been released, the academy said the cadets will have a ceremony that can be watched online, and thousands of family members who were expected to attend the ceremony won't be coming.
"It is pretty well documented that it will be a $25 million blow to the economy," said Doug Price, who heads Visit Colorado Springs.
Price said siblings, parents, grandparents and well-wishers pack Colorado Springs for the annual graduation, and most make stops at the region's many attractions.
"About 30,000 people come in and they stay for five days," Price said.
El Paso County commissioner Longinos Gonzalez Jr., who graduated from the academy in 1992, said the day he got his diploma and lieutenant's bars remains one of his favorite memories of a career that saw him reach the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Air Force.
But Gonzalez said he graduated in a different time, with different priorities.
"Public health and well-being is bigger than graduation," he said.
Price said he's hoping the graduates' families give a thought to the town that has supported their cadets for the past four years, even though they can't come Colorado Springs for graduation.
"They can go online and buy some gifts that support our local businesses," he said.