Members of the Air Force Academy’s 2021 graduating class will now be able to invite up to eight guests to the academy’s May 26 graduation ceremony, according to a Friday news release.
The initial number of invitations had initially been restricted to three due to COVID-19 constraints, but Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark expanded the number after the state’s color-coded coronavirus dial expired Friday.
“I want to send a huge thank you to our graduation planners and entire USAFA team for the herculean effort to get us to this point,” Clark said in a statement. “Six months ago none of this seemed possible, but they have found a way to 'get to yes' and make it happen in a healthy and safe manner.”
Guests will be required to sit together in assigned seating that will not be socially distanced, the release stated. Ticket trading will be prohibited.
Details are subject to change if COVID-19 transmission rates warrant a change in public health guidelines, according to the release.
The graduation speaker will be Army Gen. Mark A Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.