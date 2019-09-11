The Air Force Academy’s dean of the faculty, Brig. Gen. Andrew Armacost, will retire Friday in a ceremony at Arnold Hall, the academy said Wednesday.
Armacost, the academy’s 10th dean, was nominated in May 2013 by former President Barack Obama, an academy news release says. He assumed the role later that summer after the Senate confirmed him.
He previously was permanent professor and head of the academy’s Department of Management.
As dean, Armacost commanded the academy’s 700 faculty and oversaw the annual design and instruction of more than 500 undergraduate courses for 4,000 cadets in 30 academic disciplines, the release says. He also directed the operation of five support staff agencies and faculty resources involving more than $350 million.
He began his career with his commission through ROTC after earning his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from Northwestern University in 1989. He received masters and doctorate degrees in operations research from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
“Armacost led the faculty through many key events at the academy, including greatly increasing research output and technology transfer to war fighters, re-accrediting the institution and restoring resources following sequestration,” the release says.
President Donald Trump’s nominee for Armacost’s replacement is Col. Linell Letendre, permanent professor and head of the academy’s Department of Law. The Senate has not yet confirmed the nomination.