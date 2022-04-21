Renovation on the Air Force Academy's Cadet Chapel has been extended to 2027, officials with the Academy said in a news release Thursday.
According to the release, the reason for the delay is the discovery of more asbestos in the 60-year-old building than previously thought. Built in 1962, the iconic landmark had gotten by with temporary repairs before closing for renovation in 2019. The discovery of more asbestos will add $60 million in costs to the project which already cost $158 million at the onset.
In December of last year, The Gazette reported there would be a delay due to the increased amount of asbestos, moving the completion date from 2023.
“Whether you’re a cadet, a graduate or among the thousands of visitors each year who enter our gates, we know the place this amazing building has in the hearts of many who support our academy,” academy superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark said in the news release. “We’re disappointed too. We’re disappointed we can’t open the chapel doors as soon as we originally thought, but in the end, we’re doing the right work at the right time for the right reason: preserving this national historic landmark for generations of cadets, graduates and Americans.”
Officials said full repairs will be complete in 2026, but the chapel won't be ready for public events until 2027.