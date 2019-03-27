A major renovation for the Air Force Academy's cadet chapel is on hold indefinitely as the service uses the $68 million slated for the project to fix hurricane damage at Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla.
Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson announced the move on Twitter Wednesday in a plea for hurricane funding to rebuild Tyndall, which suffered damage to all of its 1,200 buildings when Hurricane Michael slammed the base in October.
The service has called for more than $3 billion in repairs to the Florida base, and without extra cash from Congress, Wilson said she's cancelling 61 projects at other bases across the Air Force to get the work started.
And Wilson warned that more construction will face the ax unless Congress comes up with disaster relief money for the hurricane repairs.
"We will be forced to cut more critical facility and readiness requirements if we don't receive it by May/June," Wilson warned.
The Air Force has asked for $1.2 billion in immediate disaster cash with another $3.7 billion added to the 2020 Air Force budget.
The cadet chapel is the most prominent of the projects Wilson canceled, but other work in Colorado is also on hold.
At Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station, work on air intake valves to the underground command post was put on hold as well as air conditioning work on a satellite control facility at Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora. A demolition project at Peterson Air Force Base was also delayed.
The projects were all slated to get money from the Air Force's facilities maintenance fund. Unlike military construction budgets, where projects are specifically authorized by lawmakers, the service has wide sway in what it does with maintenance money.
The chapel decision is likely one of the last for Wilson, who is set to leave her Air Force post in May to take a top university job in El Paso, Texas.
The academy's chapel has leaked in rainy weather since it opened in 1962. The leaks stem from a cost-cutting decision during the Kennedy administration that saw an elaborate system of gaskets designed to seal its aluminum skin replaced by cheaper caulking.
A new seal system was planned along with other repairs that would have seen the building gutted. The repairs were expected to take as long as four years.
Despite the leaks, the chapel's soaring stained glass and 150-foot spires drew a crowd. The academy estimates that 500,000 tourists annually visit the architectural wonder.
The renovation work has seen repeated delays already as the academy battled to work out contract details.
Leaders had planned to close the chapel for work beginning Jan.1, but delayed repairs in December. A new date for the work hadn't been scheduled when Wilson moved to postpone it indefinitely.