A senior cadet at the U.S. Air Force Academy recently received a fully-funded scholarship to study abroad, according to a news release from the academy.

Cadet 1st Class Kyrolos Georgey has been selected for the coveted Marshall Scholarship, an endowment created by the United Kingdom in 1953 to allow America’s brightest scholars to pursue postgraduate education virtually anywhere in the U.K. Georgey is the academy’s 23rd Marshall Scholar, according to the release.

Named for the Marshall Plan — Secretary of State George Marshall’s post-World War II European recovery initiative — the scholarship was created to help bolster U.S.-U.K. relations in perpetuity.

Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre, the academy’s dean of faculty, said Georgey will be an exemplary representative of the academy, and of the U.S.

“Kyrolos Georgey is an absolutely extraordinary cadet and I have no doubt that he will be a tremendous ambassador for our institution as a Marshall Scholar,” Letendre said. “His successes at the Academy and ultimately this award are a testament not only to his ability and character, but also reflect great honor upon the many members of USAFA’s faculty and staff who have invested in him, provided mentorship, and cheered him on from success to success.”

Georgey, who came to the U.S. from Egypt, already has extensive experience studying overseas, officials said. He has conducted research at Oxford, studied Russian in Latvia, and has been doing hypersonics research in Southeast Asia since October.

An aeronautical engineering major with a minor in Russian, Georgey hopes to pursue a master’s degree in enigeering at Oxford, the release stated.

“First and foremost, I’d like to express gratitude to my nation as a whole and to my parents who helped me come to the United States,” Georgey said.

“Next, I would like to thank my Academy professors and mentors, without whom this tremendous accomplishment would not be possible. The Academy has provided me with the opportunity to become a member of the international community working to enhance the social fabric between democracies as a future military officer. As a public servant and a future custodian of the nation’s military arsenal, I will concentrate my efforts to ensure the perpetuation of our democratic institutions.”

Georgey will begin training as an Air Force pilot once he has completed his postgraduate studies, officials said.