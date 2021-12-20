An Air Force Academy cadet found guilty of sexual assault will serve six years in prison, according to a Monday news release.
After a week-long general court martial, a panel of eight officers deliberated for almost five hours on Saturday before finding Cadet Justin Zimmerman guilty of sexual assault, sexual abuse of a child and providing alcohol for a minor, officials said.
In addition to six years of confinement, Zimmerman will be punitively discharged from the Air Force and forfeit all pay and allowances, the release stated.