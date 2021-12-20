Honor Code.jpg

The Air Force Academy’s Honor Code is displayed on the school’s terrazzo. 

An Air Force Academy cadet found guilty of sexual assault will serve six years in prison, according to a Monday news release.

After a week-long general court martial, a panel of eight officers deliberated for almost five hours on Saturday before finding Cadet Justin Zimmerman guilty of sexual assault, sexual abuse of a child and providing alcohol for a minor, officials said.

In addition to six years of confinement, Zimmerman will be punitively discharged from the Air Force and forfeit all pay and allowances, the release stated.

