The Space Force didn't exist when cadet Zachary Szvetecz started at the Air Force Academy, but since then just as the fledgling service has grown, opportunities to study space have blossomed at the school.

Szvetecz helped foster those options, leading a two-week summer program and co-founding a national organization to help students chase their Space Force dreams by providing education and training.

The national organization, i5 Space, has been adopted by over 50 ROTC detachments after the academy saw a striking uptick in demand for information about the newest military branch, Szvetecz said.

At the same time, the military has been investing heavily in space, planning to send hundreds of new satellites into low-Earth orbit in the coming years to help keep pace with China.

"Space is just going to become more and more important militarily," he said.

Szvetecz was also the first cadet command for the Azimuth Program, a two-week program to help students learn about space careers, by experiencing zero gravity, touring local Space Force bases, and visiting local company's such as Sierra Space, which is making a spaceplane. About 60 people participated, he said.

"My favorite aspect is just the amount of ROTC cadets we are able to bring in from around the country. ... It’s really cool to see people from different backgrounds and different interests."

While the interest is growing, the Space Force is competitive and only about 100 students from the academy of the more than 900 cadets graduating this year. The Space Force will take about 150 from all the ROTC programs across the country, he said.

Szvetecz will be among them when he joins an electronic warfare squadron at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The squadrons deploy to disrupt communications using ground-based technology.