Air Force Academy cadets, staff and faculty are in shock and mourning following the death of a cadet on Monday, according to a news release from the Academy.

Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown, 21, collapsed after leaving his dormitory on his way to class, officials said.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark said in a statement. "The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man."

Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Commandant of Cadets, addressed the cadet wing about Brown’s death before class on Tuesday, according to a news release. "It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness I share with you that we have lost one of our own," Moga said. "He leaves behind friends, grieving teammates, a grieving cadet wing, and a devastated family."

Cadets and staff will have access to a variety of support services including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals and others. Cadets were given the option to utilize those services in lieu of morning classes.

Brown, a native of Lake Charles, La., was pursuing a major in management and a minor in French. He graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," said head football coach Troy Calhoun. "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations will investigate Brown’s death in conjunction with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, officials said.