An Air Force Academy cadet will face an evidence hearing Monday on charges that he sexually assaulted a civilian female in Tennessee last year and made a sex video of a 17-year-old.
John-Paul Thompson, a sophomore, faces an additional charge that he violated orders by contacting the victim in the case.
"It must be emphasized that charges are merely accusations, and the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty," the academy said in a statement.
A graduate of Hixson High School in Hixson, Tenn., Thompson came to the academy in 2017 as an honor student who excelled in Junior ROTC.
Court papers allege that Thompson, who was charged in December, had sex with the female without her consent — "causing bodily harm" — on March 30, 2018. The sexual assault charge could bring as many as 30 years in prison.
The charge that Thompson created child pornography stems from an incident in 2017, two months before he started basic training. Court papers allege he made a video of a 17-year-old “engaging in sexually-explicit conduct."
Cadets, who are sworn in under military law when they arrive at the academy, can be subjected to court-martial even for actions prior to military service.
The charge that Thompson violated orders contends he contacted the victim between the months of April and June.
Monday's hearing will determine whether there is cause to send Thompson to trial. Academy leaders could dismiss the charges or seek administrative sanctions in addition to the option for a military trial.