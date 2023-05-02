An on-campus death of an Air Force Academy cadet is under investigation, according to an academy news release Tuesday.

Jesse Fimian, 25, was found dead Sunday night by academy first responders, the academy said in its news release.

Fimian, part of the class of 2024 from Brookfield, Mass., was majoring in political science with hopes of becoming a space operator in the Space Force, the academy said.

Fimian served in the Massachusetts Air National Guard as an Ammo troop before entering the Air Force Academy through the institution's Prep School.

“Today, we are saddened by the death of one of our own at our Academy,” Lt. Gen. Richard Clark, academy superintendent, said in the news release. “Jesse will be remembered for his contributions in Cadet Squadron 27 and his passion for space operations. I send my deepest sympathy to Jesse’s family at home and his newly found family and friends here at USAFA.”

Classes and training at the academy were made optional for cadets Monday.

This is the third death of a cadet at the academy this school year.