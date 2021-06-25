An Air Force Academy cadet died Thursday in the crash of a small private plane west of Fort Worth, Texas.

Both people aboard a small plane died when it went down in Johnson County, Texas, Thursday night, officials there said. The single-engine plane crashed near a highway south of Fort Worth.

"The name of the cadet won’t be released until 24 hours after notification of the next of kin," the Air Force Academy said in a statement. "The incident is under investigation and further details will be released as soon as they become available."

Air Force Academy welcomes more than 1,100 incoming freshmen: 'for the next six weeks you’re mine'

Many of the school's 4,000 cadets are on summer break. The newest cadets, more than 1,000 freshmen, arrived for basic training at the academy Thursday.

Contact Tom Roeder: 636-0240

Twitter: @xroederx

Tags

City Editor

Tom Roeder is the Gazette's City Editor. In Colorado Springs since 2003, Tom has covered the military at home and overseas and has cover statehouses in Denver and Olympia, Wash. His main job, though, is being dad to two great kids.

Load comments