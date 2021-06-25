An Air Force Academy cadet died Thursday in the crash of a small private plane west of Fort Worth, Texas.
Both people aboard a small plane died when it went down in Johnson County, Texas, Thursday night, officials there said. The single-engine plane crashed near a highway south of Fort Worth.
"The name of the cadet won’t be released until 24 hours after notification of the next of kin," the Air Force Academy said in a statement. "The incident is under investigation and further details will be released as soon as they become available."
Many of the school's 4,000 cadets are on summer break. The newest cadets, more than 1,000 freshmen, arrived for basic training at the academy Thursday.