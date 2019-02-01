Sentencing was underway Friday afternoon for an Air Force Academy cadet convicted of sexual assault.
Junior cadet Armis Sunday was convicted Friday after a four-day trial.
A female accuser said he had groped her in her sleep in a dorm room at the school, while defense attorneys claimed the woman consented to the act.
Sunday’s civilian lawyer Ryan Coward said an appeal was planned.
“Cadet Sunday is very disappointed by the outcome at trial. We look forward to appealing the verdict, and believe that there will be a high likelihood of success on appeal based upon evidence that the military judge prohibited us from discussing at trial,” Coward said in an email. “Cadet Sunday continues to assert his innocence and trusts that the legal system will afford him the opportunity for a new trial following the appeal.”
Another accusation of sexual assault had been filed against Sunday, but that case is not headed to trial.
The academy said Sunday’s conviction could land him in prison for decades.
“The case against Cadet Sunday involved one charge and one specification of sexual assault by causing bodily harm,” the academy said in a news release. “The maximum punishment for the offense includes up to 30 years confinement, total forfeitures, and a mandatory dismissal from the military.”
The case involved Sunday meeting a female cadet in her dorm room. Sunday brought alcoholic drinks, both sides admit, but what followed was in dispute.
Sunday’s legal team, which included two military lawyers and Coward, said the evening became amorous, and flirtations and kissing led to sexual activity.
Air Force lawyers portrayed it as a platonic evening that turned sexual when Sunday accosted his sleeping classmate.
Sentencing in military cases is tantamount to a second, if briefer, trial, where lawyers from both sides argue and can present witnesses and documents.
It was unclear Friday when the sentencing for Sunday would be finished.
