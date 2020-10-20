An Air Force Academy cadet was cleared of rape charges but found guilty of assault in a court martial last week, according to a release from the Air Force Academy.
Cadet First Class Allan Brown was brought before the military court on rape and “assault consummated by battery” charges, the release reported. The panel, which consisted of eight officers, ruled Brown was not guilty of rape, but found him guilty of the lesser charge, according to the academy.
The day after the court martial, the same panel of officers ruled that Brown be dismissed from the academy.
Sexual assault reports at the country’s five service academies saw a 32% increase last year, according to a January report from the Pentagon. The Air Force Academy had a 42% spike in such reports.
The academy has been working to prevent sexual assault and to provide a safe space for victims to report such crimes without fear of backlash, officials said.
“The Academy is committed to fostering a culture where each person gives and receives dignity and respect for officers and the law,” the academy stated.