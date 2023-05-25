Air Force Academy senior Madison Marsh doesn’t know the meaning of “down time.”

When she’s not fulfilling her duties as the reigning Miss Academy, she’s busy preparing to compete in the upcoming Miss Colorado pageant. Or running the Whitney Marsh Foundation, the nonprofit she founded in 2019. Or conducting research with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Or lobbying members of Congress for increased funding for pancreatic cancer research. Or preparing to graduate from the Air Force Academy with a degree in physics.

“It’s a lot of work, but I think doing all this is what really fills my cup,” Marsh said.

Asked when she finds time to sleep, she laughed and said, “I manage.”

Marsh attacks her many roles with a passion born of tragedy and heartache. In 2018, Marsh’s mother, Whitney, died of pancreatic cancer. The diagnosis came out of nowhere, and the aggressive disease left Marsh without a mother at 17.

“She was only 41 years old. She didn’t show any signs of illness,” she said. “She was very healthy, she was a runner, she didn’t smoke, didn’t have any risk factors. She only lasted nine months after her diagnosis.”

Marsh lost her mother to one of the deadliest and sneakiest forms of cancer. Because the pancreas is located in the abdomen, behind other organs, the disease is extremely difficult to diagnose. By the time it is identified, it is often too late for surgery to do any good. In the U.S., the five-year relative survival rate is about 12%, according to data from the American Cancer Society.

Marsh is hoping to change that.

“Early detection is what keeps a pancreatic cancer diagnosis from being a death sentence,” she said.

As Marsh continues to immerse herself in the nuances of the disease, she has learned that early detection is possible if you know what to look for. Imaging and blood tests can detect the malady in its early stages, and seemingly unrelated symptoms like muscle loss can be an early indicator of the disease, she said.

Since its 2019 inception, the Whitney Marsh Foundation has raised more than $230,000, according to its website. The nonprofit has launched a preliminary testing program for families in her hometown of Fort Smith, Ark., who are struggling financially. An annual 5K/10K fundraiser, called Whitney’s Race, raises money for research, testing programs, and detection equipment.

Pageantry has become an extension of Marsh’s advocacy. As the reigning Miss Academy, she has a unique platform from which to broaden awareness, and she has done her best to maximize it, she said.

“School work, and preparing for the military, is a focus on my own success,” she said. “But pageantry allows me to focus on other people’s success. That’s where I feel a sort of release, and happiness — helping other people.”

After she graduates in June, Marsh plans to attend graduate school at Harvard University. When that’s done, she intends to go through pilot training.

But before any of that, the future Air Force officer will go up against about 20 other contestants in the Miss Colorado competition, which begins Friday. For the talent portion of the contest, Marsh plans to do a monologue about her very first solo flight.

If she wins, Marsh would be the Miss America organization’s first active-duty military officer, she said.

“There have been active-duty enlisted women, but never an officer,” she said. “For me, that would be a really exciting opportunity to represent an entire group of women, to open some doors, and to leave them open for all the women behind me.

“That would be really cool. Fingers crossed — we’ll see!”