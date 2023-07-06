From the chaos of the evacuation of the Kabul Airport in 2021, thousands of Afghans arrived in Ramstein Air Base in Germany where hundreds of tents waited for them on the flight line: a small town overseen by Col. Amy Glisson.

Glisson, the new installation commander for the Air Force Academy, was charged with readying the base in less than a week for Afghans who had worked closely with Americans and were fleeing the Taliban.

"This group of humanity was in the fight and the flight of their lives," she said.

Many arrived without any luggage and it fell on Glisson, as camp commander, to ensure her teams could provide all the basics of food, water, shelter. As time passed they fulfilled requests as well, providing Wi-Fi and tea.

For Glisson, leading the camp was the largest challenge of her career and her best opportunity to change lives, she said.

It also took an outpouring from her staff and the surrounding Ramstein-area community, the largest population of Americans outside the U.S., to meet the needs of the 35,000 who passed through the camp, Glisson said. About 10,000 evacuees arrived in the first wave and, at its largest, the camp housed 22,000 people during the 72 days it operated, she said.

The community needed 1.5 million meals — some cooked in the officers' club kitchen — thousands of baby bottles, about 37,000 clothing kits and lots of creativity from her staff, Glisson said.

For example, some nursing mothers were no longer producing milk after the trauma of evacuation and were not familiar or comfortable with formula, so Glisson's airmen proposed moving mothers who could provide milk to families in need.

"That ingenuity is just super-cool to watch," she said.

To help calm nerves and answer questions, Glisson and her staff also set up with elders, including doctors and clerics, to help disseminate information, a practice the military used in Afghanistan.

The camp itself, down to the the food, the smells, the prayer tents, the language — everything felt like Afghanistan to Glisson who previously served there.

And as 20 years of war ended, Glisson would visit the evacuees to find hope in kids playing soccer and hopscotch or studying in temporary classrooms.

There was a feeling of "this is where we are now, and we are going to make the best of what we have," she recalled.

On Sept. 11, 2021, she looked out over the camp with her husband, who served as an New York police officer during the attacks on the twin towers and later joined the Air Force, and reflected a bit.

"What we have done in our 20-year career is watch the fall of a country," she said.

But there was also closure in helping allies in the fight, she said.

Now back in Colorado, the Denver native and academy graduate expects to bring the understanding in power of a team of teams that she learned leading the camp to her new assignment leading the 10th Air Base Wing, which is responsible for medical, engineering, communications, security and other support services. The wing is also responsible for the extensive construction projects at the Air Force Academy, including the chapel's refurbishment.

During a change-of-command ceremony Thursday, Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark said numerous experiences, including the "monumental lift" of commanding the camp, prepared Glisson well for her new job.

"You have a love for people, and I know that's your foundation and your purpose," he said.

She is replacing Brig. Gen. select Christopher Leonard, who is moving on to an assignment on Ramstein Air Base.

Leonard highlighted his pride in the wing during the ceremony, describing how the medical group saved the father of one of the cadets on graduation day, after he had a massive heart attack.

"Nobody out on the stage or the floor knew when our team responded immediately, quickly brought him back from the brink of death, restarted his heart, got him to a hospital, and got his family there to support him," he said.

The infrastructure to save the father's life has been years in the making, with improvements to mobile radios and putting in place a top-notch ambulance service.

"That, folks, is Team 10 — why I'm proud to be part of it, and wildly incredibly sad in a few minutes here, when I have to leave," Leonard said.