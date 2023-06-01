After working on the F-16s at Buckley Space Force Base, Air Force Academy cadet Chris Von Haasl hopes to pilot them after graduation.

Von Haasl, 26, enlisted in the Air Force in 2014 four days after he turned 18 and spent 3.5 years working as a hydraulic technician. He wasn't initially interested in college and saw enlisting as a way to start making a difference right away. The officers he worked helped reinvigorate his interest in college.

"I had a lot of very good leadership at Buckley Space Force Base," he said.

His brother-in-law who graduated in 2009 helped him understand the benefits of enrolling at the academy.

Sign Up for free: Military Brief Your weekly local update on local military news and events, sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

He started at the Academy's Preparatory School and after graduation is headed off to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to study systems design and management.

His experience as an enlisted airman helped him get through some of the less-than-ideal situations and classes, he said.

After Von Haasl finishes his graduate degree he plans to head off to pilot training and hopes he will be selected to fly F-16s.

"It would be cool to come full circle," he said.

For the foreseeable future he will serve as a pilot, but in the long-term, Von Haasl would like to help change the Air Force's acquisition process through the expertise he will earn at MIT and help it move faster.