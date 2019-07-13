After 50 years of false starts and broken promises, America is going back to the moon. And in an effort that’s pushed more by upstart space companies than government planners, America is going back for more than footprints and a flag. This time we’re staying.
With a manned gas station orbiting above the cratered surface and a base below where astronauts will mine the moon's wealth, it's the vision of science fiction turned reality. The new home on the moon could be a manufacturing hub, where mined ice becomes rocket fuel and lunar metals are fed into a 3-D printer to build future spacecraft.
The story of America's return will undoubtedly be greeted with skepticism by a public used to being told that NASA has charted a return flight to the lunar surface. The same headline could be plucked from newspapers going back to the Reagan years, and each time the effort has sputtered.
Astronaut Gary Payton, who flew more than 1.2 million miles during a 1985 flight aboard Space Shuttle Discovery, said moon missions have been foiled by absence of willpower.
"Since the demise of the Soviet empire, we have not faced a peer threat that is embarrassing us openly. Therefore, no president has seen a need to focus NASA and the rest of the executive branch on an aggressive venture of any sort, much less a moon project," Payton said.
Retired Air Force Gen. Lance Lord, who led Space Command from 2002 to 2006, said the July 20, 1969, landing of Apollo 11 on the moon inspired a generation.
"It was the high-water mark for that kind of scientific endeavor of that age," said Lord, who now serves as a consultant on the board of rocket-maker Aerojet-Rocketdyne.
But the landing that unified a nation in a time of turmoil driven by racial injustice, Vietnam and the free-love generation, was also a center of controversy, Lord said.
The Apollo program cost more than $25 billion, more than the annual budget of the Navy at the time.
"For some folks, it was 'Why are we doing this?'" Lord said noting that some argued the NASA cash could be used to fight poverty, improve schools or offer free medical care. "It was an expensive endeavor."
Sean O'Keefe, who led NASA for President George W. Bush, said only a combination of Russian threats and shrewd politicking by the Kennedy and Johnson administrations made Apollo possible.
"The notion that somehow this was a wildly popular pursuit is fiction," said O'Keefe, who now teaches strategic management and leadership at New York's Syracuse University
In 1972, astronaut Gene Cernan blasted off from the lunar surface and America's moon adventure was over.
In the 1970s, America seemed to run out of steam. From the oil crisis and economic doldrums to Watergate and the Iran hostage crisis, it was a decade of unhappiness and NASA budget cuts.
Even as inflation buffeted the American economy, NASA's budget plunged by half from the peak of the Space Race to $3.2 billion in 1975.
Ronald Reagan and the Space Shuttle program boosted NASA spending in the 1980s. But the moon remained out of reach.
It wasn't until 1989, when George H.W. Bush used the 20th anniversary of the moon landing to announce an ambitious program, that lunar exploration rejoined America's list of priorities.
But that plan was sacrificed on the altar of budget cuts, and so were its progeny announced by a procession of presidents who followed.
"When the race to the moon was won and we achieved those things, political will had American interests going in other directions," said Rich Cooper with the Space Foundation in Colorado Springs.
It's not like the decades after the Apollo landing were a wasteland for space. The Air Force launched its Global Positioning System, a military navigation system that exploded onto the civilian scene, pumping an estimated $1 billion per week into the American economy.
NASA probed the solar system with robots and the Hubble Space Telescope and learned how to live in orbit aboard the International Space Station.
"It enabled us to go elsewhere," said Phil Larson, assistant dean of the University of Colorado's School of Engineering and Applied Sciences. "To go anywhere."
O'Keefe said the government over the past 20 years has also changed how it views space. Once the sole realm of NASA, the government offered encouragement and cash to grow a commercial space sector, calling out commercial launches like taxi-cabs to space.
And the new cash infusion and a growing realization that orbit can be exploited for business led to a gold rush of entrepreneurs including Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the late Paul Allen.
"Now we are in an era when there are many space races going on," Larson said.
What's driving the push to the moon is the same thing that sent thousands of easterners to exploit the riches of Cripple Creek, Cooper said.
"It becomes a new gold rush for space exploration," Cooper said.
But it's not about gold. There's a substance found near the moon's south pole that's far more precious in the wilds of space: Large deposits of ice.
"Access to water means access to life," Cooper said.
Astronauts can use the ice to drink and irrigate crops. Water, broken into its constituent parts using technology patented in 1860, has explosive hydrogen for fuel and oxygen for astronauts to breathe.
Water makes all the difference, and puts a trip to Mars within America's grasp, O'Keefe said.
"It suddenly becomes a doable do," he said.
The newest space firms are racing to the moon, and the older giants, Lockheed and Boeing, are running fast, too.
Tim Cichan, Lockheed Martin Space’s human spaceflight architect, said NASA's plan to let companies compete for lunar business is key.
"Industry that gets selected will operate this system as a service for NASA," Cichan said.
The Lockheed team is putting the finishing touches on a moon lander that will be able to ferry astronauts from the orbiting station to any point on the lunar surface. The firm's Orion capsule is already in flight testing to haul crews back to the moon and beyond.
Cichan said technology, from advanced computing to new materials, could arise from the new moon mission.
"Anytime you push and you go do something hard, the tech development that occurs has many benefits," he said.
Larson said having firms compete for moon business has big benefits.
"You will get a project with higher quality and at a lower cost," he predicted. "That is what comes with competition."
America's push to the moon, with a targeted landing date of 2024, has competition. Russia and China have announced plans to send crews there. Bezos and his firm Blue Origin are plotting the first corporate lunar mission.
Driven by President Donald Trump, who touted a new moon effort at his July Fourth celebration, and facing the first international moon race since the 1960s, NASA is pushing hard to be first. Again.
And this time, the small step will really represent a giant leap, O'Keefe said.
"It's not about any individual destination it's about moving forward to somewhere else," he said.
With one-sixth of Earth's gravity and no atmosphere for a rocket to punch through, the moon could become the launch site of choice for going to Mars and other planets.
Larson pictures the moon as a way-station similar to the forts that dotted Colorado's eastern plains to assist settlers headed West.
"It's all about extending the human condition into space," he said.
Lord said by having Americans living and working on the moon, impossible dreams could become possible, including building new space propulsion systems, like nuclear rockets that can't be tested on Earth.
Without an atmosphere to pollute or flora and fauna to endanger, the moon could be a hub for industries thought too dangerous for Earth, he said. "In my view, the best way to avoid fouling the Earth as we move to the future is to move a lot of this economic and military competition to space."
And reaching for the moon and Mars could change the climate here on Earth, where a divided nation finds itself bickering over politics amid legislative gridlock and tussling Tweets.
"It is a common aspirational goal as big as what we saw in the 1960s," O'Keefe said. "Could we see convergence around a common goal that could benight this era? Absolutely."