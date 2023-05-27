The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will rumble through Colorado Springs next week for a flyover and air show at this year's Air Force Academy graduation ceremony.

President Joe Biden will be the commencement speaker at this year's ceremony, which is scheduled for 9:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m at Falcon Stadium.

The academy's graduation flyover is an iconic tradition: The F-16 fighter jets fly over the stadium at the moment the class is dismissed; cadets toss their caps into the air, signifying their transition to officers.

While commencement is Thursday, the Thunderbirds will arrive earlier in the week to prep and practice for the flyover and airshow. The flight schedule, listed below, was provided by the Air Force Academy, and is subject to change.

Tuesday: Arrival/airshow survey, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Stadium flyover practice, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; Airshow practice, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday: Graduation day flyover and airshow 12:15 p.m. to 1 p.m.

See the full graduation schedule here.