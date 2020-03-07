Veterans call it “bad paper.”
In a Pulitzer Prize-winning series of stories reported in 2013, The Gazette found that more soldiers than ever are receiving “bad paper”, which means they are receiving “other than honorable” discharges for some sort of misconduct ranging from drug use to insubordination.
The Gazette investigation, based on data obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, found that the annual number of misconduct discharges was up more than 25% Armywide since 2009. At the eight Army posts that house most of the service's combat units, including Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, misconduct discharges had surged 67%.
The Gazette discovered a Catch-22 about those discharges. Many “other than honorable” discharges stem from misconduct due to traumatic brain injuries received during service or to mental health issues caused by deployment. The problem is TBI and PTSD aren't usually diagnosed until long after those other than honorable discharges are handed out.
Now, a study out this week tells us something newly infuriating about that bad paper.
Just because a discharge is “other than honorable” doesn’t mean that a vet doesn't qualify for medical benefits, according to the VA’s own rules. But the new study by the Veterans Legal Clinic at Harvard Law School says the VA has unlawfully turned away thousands of veterans with other-than-honorable discharges because officials at the VA systematically misunderstood the law and didn’t review the vets’ applications properly.
This has triggered a massive denial of care to vets since 1980, and the study says more than 400,000 vets are at risk right now of not getting the health care they deserve.
Once again, it seems that the Veterans Affairs may have been hurting many of the vets it was created to help.
“Many front-line staff at VA health care facilities have improperly turned away former service members seeking health care, telling them that they are ineligible due to their military discharge statuses — without even allowing them to apply," the authors of the report wrote. "This is not just unfair, it is unlawful. VA must take immediate action to prevent this injustice from happening and to remedy past harms to service members."
Although other-than-honorable discharges make it less likely that veterans will qualify for VA services, many of those vets were verbally turned away without the proper review of their cases. The VA is required by law to accept applications for care and then look for mitigating circumstances such as brain injuries. They are required to issue written decisions and provide appeal information to veterans.
But the study found thousands of cases where that didn't happen. The added tragedy is that these are veterans who probably needed care the most, especially mental health care.
Many of these vets are like Kash Alvaro, who Dave Philipps wrote about in the original Gazette series. He survived combat with barely a scratch but later was diagnosed with both traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder.
Those two injuries together likely affect more than half a million veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, the Department of Defense told the Gazette.
When Alvaro came home, he racked up punishments for being late to formation, missing appointments, getting in an argument and not showing up for work. These behaviors can be symptoms of TBI and PTSD, but his battalion put him in jail, then threw him out of the Army with an other-than honorable discharge and denied him medical benefits. He was sent packing without even the medicine to stop his convulsions, Philipps wrote.
"It was like my best friend betrayed me," Alvaro told Philipps. "I had given the Army everything, and they took everything away."
Veterans like Alvaro who land outside the VA system kill themselves at a higher rate than veterans who received recent VA care, the VA has said, and the American Journal of Preventive Medicine found last year that mental health care for veterans with bad paper can lower the risk of suicide.
Remember, this new abomination is on top of the VA scandal of long wait times for medical care that veterans have endured for years. Military editor Tom Roeder reported last year that VA patients in Colorado Springs, on average, waited 32 days to see a VA specialist and 26 days to get mental health care. More than 21% of patients waited a month to be seen at the clinic off Fillmore Street. Roeder reported that the long waits here had been going on for more than five years, prompting stern demands from Sens. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, and Cory Gardner, a Republican, in December for better performance and congressionally mandated reforms.
The scandal led to a new VA program that was rolled out last June offering more private care options in lieu of long drives or long waits for government care.
Let's hope Sens. Gardner and Bennet take on this new insult to our veterans and insist that the VA track down all the vets with bad paper who might need and qualify for medical care. And get it to them.
Our vets already went to war for us; let's not make them go to war again at home for the benefits they rightfully earned.