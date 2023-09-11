Veterans, first responders, residents and active-duty troops marked the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 by hiking Pikes Peak, climbing stairs at Weidner Field, laying wreaths and pausing to remember where they were when planes hit the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

During one of the larger memorials on Monday, community and military leaders gathered outside Fort Carson's Gate 1 in front of a twisted beam from the towers to remember the nearly 3,000 people who died on 9/11 and those killed in the Global War on Terror that followed.

Col. Buddy Ferris, 4th Infantry Division deputy commander, who lost a college friend in the collapse of the towers, called on the community to remember not only the tragedy, but the nation's resilience and those who answered the call to serve after the terrorist attacks.

"Our challenge today is to ensure we never forget those that perished, but also to remember how we responded, how we came together as a community and as a country," he said.

For retired Gen. John Hyten, the response started Sept. 12, 2001, when he returned to the Pentagon as a colonel on a bus loaded with soldiers, sailors, Marines and airmen. The bus stopped in the middle of the highway and the group walked to the Pentagon where firefighters were still putting out the fire. They knew on that day the country was going to war.

"We were somehow going to make this country safe," he said.

In the post-9/11 conflict spanning two decades, there have been notable wins, such as the 2011 death of Osama bin Laden, the leader of al-Qaida, and the death of his successor Ayman al-Zawahiri in 2022, Hyten said. Navy SEALS took out bin Laden and al-Zawahiri was killed in a U.S. drone strike.

While terrorism remains a threat, the military is also working to deter violence from Russia and China.

"It's a dangerous world. But I always hope and pray that deterrence holds, that peace flourishes, that war can be averted," said Hyten, former vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff.

At other memorials in Colorado Springs, participants stretched themselves physically and mirrored the challenges of 9/11.

On Sunday, a contingent of veterans hiked 13-plus miles, via Barr Trail, up Pikes Peak. The vets were members of the local chapter of Team Red, White and Blue, a national nonprofit that focuses on the physical and mental well-being of former service members.

“It’s a long hike,” said board member Shana Ferguson. “But it was a good opportunity to be together with fellow veterans and continue to remember the horrible events that day, and the friends and fellow service members we lost.”

About a dozen veterans from the nonprofit made the hike, many of them carrying American flags. Ferguson, a former Marine who was completing a deployment to the Middle East when the 9/11 attacks took place, said the hike was physically taxing, but also cathartic.

“The physical exertion is appropriate, I think, for this kind of remembrance,” Ferguson said. “It was a tragic day, of course, but there were also amazing acts of valor and heroism, and it is important that we commemorate that, too.”

On Monday, several dozen local firefighters gathered at Weidner Field for the seventh annual 9/11 stair climb, coordinated by the Carson Firefighters Association, Southern El Paso County Professional Firefighters and Fountain Local Union 4369.

Firefighters, first responders and civilians alike were invited to attend.

“We asked civilians to carry some sort of load to mirror the load the New York City firefighters carried that day,” said Kenneth Bower, president of the Carson Firefighters Association. “But that’s optional. What matters most is the climb itself.”

Beginning at 8:46 a.m. — the time the first hijacked airplane struck the World Trade Center — participants walked single file up and down the stadium stairs as emergency calls from the day of the attacks played across the sound system. The group — most of whom were dressed in full firefighting gear — did eight laps around the arena.

“People never want to forget what happened that day. So in any way that we can, we honor their sacrifice by suffering a little,” Bower said. “All firefighters were touched by this attack, even those of us who were thousands of miles away, because we lost 343 of our brothers and sisters that day.”

This year, the stair climb also honored Fountain police Officer Julian Becerra, who died in February of injuries suffered in the line of duty. Two CFA board members were part of the response team when Becerra fell from a bridge while chasing a suspect, officials said.

“Because he was a first responder who died in the line of duty, it felt appropriate to honor him as well,” Bower said.