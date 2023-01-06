Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division on Friday bade farewell to their senior enlisted leader and welcomed a new one during a change of responsibility ceremony at the Special Events Center on the mountain post.
Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Nash transferred responsibility of the division to Sgt. Maj. Alex Kupratty in what doubled as a retirement ceremony. Nash, who enlisted in 1995, is calling it a career after 27 years of active service.
A native of Old Town, Maine, Nash began his career as an infantryman and has held every enlisted leadership position in light infantry, officials said. He arrived at Fort Carson in May 2020, as the COVID-19 crisis was at or near its peak, and was instrumental in steering the command through a global pandemic, according to Maj. Gen. David Hodne, 4th Infantry's commanding general.
“These, of course, were challenging times for any leader,” Hodne said. “However, to take responsibility for a division-level formation, assume responsibilities for an entire installation, falls into another category entirely. In that regard, I can think of no better leader to have stepped into the role … than Command Sgt. Major Adam Nash.”
Hodne extended a welcome to Kupratty and his family, and said he looks forward to working alongside the new command sergeant major.
“You have to look no further that the operational experience in his biography to know that Command Sgt. Maj. Kupratty is well-suited for this responsibility in today’s, and tomorrow’s, dynamic and turbulent times.”
Kupratty, who enlisted in 1996, is a highly experienced combat soldier who has deployed multiple times in support of several overseas campaigns, including operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and Freedom’s Sentinel. After thanking the command for welcoming him, he expressed a desire to hit the ground running.
“Though the Global War on Terror has ended, we continue to live in a dangerous and uncertain world,” Kupratty said. “Nobody knows when, or how, we’ll be tested next. But the call will come, and when it does, we will accomplish the mission and defeat the enemy, any time, anywhere and under any condition.”
After the remarks, attendees stood and sang the 4th Infantry Division song, followed by the Army song, and the ceremony appeared to be over. But not quite.
Hodne returned to the podium to congratulate Nash, his “teammate and Ranger buddy,” on an exemplary career before ceding the microphone to the retiring command sergeant major for a final address.
When Nash spoke to the troops, he expressed deep appreciation for their support, and shared humorous stories mixed with hard-won advice. But when he turned his attention to his wife, Erin, and their son, Addison, his voice broke, and his emotions burst forth.
“Thank you for sacrificing, and living life with an absent father for most of your childhood. I don’t wish that upon anyone,” he said to Addison, 23. “I’ve had many titles in the Army: corporal, sergeant, first sergeant … but the title I’m most proud of is Dad.”
“You’ve said goodbye 16 times, without a guaranteed return,” Nash told Erin. “You’ve understood that in order for me to be any good at my job, you and Addison at times would have to be priority No. 2 … today, that changes.”
At the end of a 27-year career, there were many people to thank — so many, in fact, that Nash declined to name names for fear of omitting someone. Instead, he kept his final words simple.
“If you’ve worn this uniform, are wearing this uniform, or support someone who wears the uniform … thank you,” Nash said.
Nash plans to spend retirement with his family in Raleigh, N.C.