Excited toddlers and tearful spouses welcomed home 4th Infantry Division soldiers from Europe Wednesday with brightly colored signs and warm hugs.

The 120 soldiers who returned Wednesday were the last of hundreds to return from Poland, Lithuania and Estonia where they were working with NATO troops to prepare to face an invasion from Russia if necessary.

“We have made Europe a lot more secure,” said Maj. Gen. David Doyle, who leads the division.

The soldiers helped train allies, develop NATO leaders and participated in exercises. They also worked on communication, ensuring that if the U.S. needed to fight alongside NATO allies, they would be ready, Doyle said.

During one exercise, called Griffin Shock, 2,000 U.S. troops traveled from southern Germany to northern Poland to train alongside troops from four other nations. The event culminated with a large show of force in a geopolitically sensitive area featuring Polish F-16s, American Apaches, tanks, Strykers, Bradleys and other firepower.

The 4th Infantry Division headquarters staff planned, oversaw, and coordinated the exercise on an accelerated schedule. NATO commanded U.S. Army forces during the exercise, a notable first.

Griffin Shock, a small portion of 4th Infantry Division's work that started in February, was intended to function as deterrence, 4th Infantry Division leadership said at the time.

“Our allies in the area are very concerned about their sovereignty and their security,” Doyle said.

The 4th Infantry Division troops have been replaced by 3rd Infantry Division soldiers from Fort Stewart, Georgia, who took over the mission on Sept. 9.

For families left behind in Colorado Springs, the deployment was a test in a different way — to manage day-to-day life.

Lt. Col. Michael Stokes and his wife, Jessica Stokes, did not have any children during his three tours in Iraq in Kuwait, now parents of five, his 8½months away was harder and he was greeted with tears.

“When he was gone for a long time, we were all sad because we missed him,” his daughter, Sarah Stokes, 12 said.

Sarah helped her mom caring for the baby of the family, Benjamin, who would sometimes give her a death glare and other times “be really crazy and funny.”

She also worked with her 10-year-old brother, Isaac, to do chores.

“We would do anything we could to help my mom,” she said.

It is the last deployment for the Stokes, who will be moving to Georgia to be closer to more family members, Michael Stokes said.