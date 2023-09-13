Sarah Stokes, 12, and Isaac Stokes, 10, embrace their father Lt. Col. Michael Stokes as he returns home alongside the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center on Fort Carson during a ceremony Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
Excited toddlers and tearful spouses welcomed home 4th Infantry Division soldiers from Europe Wednesday with brightly colored signs and warm hugs.
The 120 soldiers who returned Wednesday were the last of hundreds to return from Poland, Lithuania and Estonia where they were working with NATO troops to prepare to face an invasion from Russia if necessary.
“We have made Europe a lot more secure,” said Maj. Gen. David Doyle, who leads the division.
The soldiers helped train allies, develop NATO leaders and participated in exercises. They also worked on communication, ensuring that if the U.S. needed to fight alongside NATO allies, they would be ready, Doyle said.
During one exercise, called Griffin Shock, 2,000 U.S. troops traveled from southern Germany to northern Poland to train alongside troops from four other nations. The event culminated with a large show of force in a geopolitically sensitive area featuring Polish F-16s, American Apaches, tanks, Strykers, Bradleys and other firepower.
Families anxiously await the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters to return home during the homecoming event at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center in Fort Carson on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
Menina Garcia sheds happy tears as her husband Master Sargent Manuel Garcia enters the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center alongside the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters during their homecoming event on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
Sarah Stokes, 12, and Isaac Stokes, 10, embrace their father Lt. Col. Michael Stokes as he returns home alongside the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center on Fort Carson during a ceremony Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
Menina Garcia kisses her husband Master Sargent Manuel Garcia during their reunion at the William “Bill” Reed Special Events Center in Fort Carson on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. The excursion to Europe alongside the 4th Infantry Division Headquarters was Master Sargent Garcia’s second deployment, and he felt much more emotional coming home than the first time. “This one [deployment] was much more difficult,” Master Sargent Garcia said. “The urge and want to be home was stronger.”
The 4th Infantry Division troops have been replaced by 3rd Infantry Division soldiers from Fort Stewart, Georgia, who took over the mission on Sept. 9.
For families left behind in Colorado Springs, the deployment was a test in a different way — to manage day-to-day life.
Lt. Col. Michael Stokes and his wife, Jessica Stokes, did not have any children during his three tours in Iraq in Kuwait, now parents of five, his 8½months away was harder and he was greeted with tears.
“When he was gone for a long time, we were all sad because we missed him,” his daughter, Sarah Stokes, 12 said.
Sarah helped her mom caring for the baby of the family, Benjamin, who would sometimes give her a death glare and other times “be really crazy and funny.”
She also worked with her 10-year-old brother, Isaac, to do chores.
“We would do anything we could to help my mom,” she said.
It is the last deployment for the Stokes, who will be moving to Georgia to be closer to more family members, Michael Stokes said.
A Pulitzer Prize-winning special report by The Gazette
A Gazette investigation shows an increasing number of soldiers, including wounded combat veterans, are being kicked out of the service for misconduct, often with no benefits, as the Army downsizes after a decade of war.
Get the Newsletter
The latest breaking news, delivered straight to your email!
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only