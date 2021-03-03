A Stryker armored vehicle leads a group of vehicles heading south on I-25 near Pikes Peak International Raceway Wednesday, May 27, 2015. About 650 vehicles, inlcuding 300 Stryker armored vehicles and more than 4,000 soldiers headed from Fort Carson to the Pinon Canyon Maneuver Site. Fort Carson's 1st Brigade Combat Team are headed to the site east of Trinidad in what is by some accounts the largest road convoy in Colorado Since World War II. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette