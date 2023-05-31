Air Force Academy gates will open at 5:30 a.m. Thursday ahead of the commencement ceremony

Falcon Stadium gates open at 6:30 a.m. for a 9:30 a.m. ceremony that will feature an address by President Joe Biden. Expect long lines and traffic delays at the stadium and on Interstate 25 prior to and following the event. No one will be allowed to enter the stadium once the ceremony begins.

In addition, Interstate 25 will be closed at times during Biden's visit, but exact times are unknown.

Base security: The academy prohibits certain items during graduation, including all weapons, backpacks and artificial noisemakers. A complete list is available on the school's website.

View from home: Residents who don’t want to deal with the crowds and traffic can watch the ceremony from the comfort of their homes. Visit gazette.com for a live video feed and photo galleries.

Thunderbirds air show: Colorado Springs residents can see the Thunderbirds roar over the city Thursday, triggering road closures.

The 30-minute graduation performance will take place from 12:30 p.m.-1 p.m. Thursday over Falcon Stadium, in northern Colorado Springs.

Road closures can be expected Thursday from 9 a.m. to approximately 2:30 p.m.

Closures include:

• Stadium Boulevard - Pine Drive to North Gate Boulevard.

• Community Center Drive - Stadium Boulevard to East Douglass Drive

• Academy Drive - Stadium Boulevard to Lot 6

• Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop

For public safety, drivers are reminded not to stop along Interstate 25 or any roads on the academy to watch the Thunderbirds performances.