The Air Force Academy class of 2023 that graduated Thursday is the most diverse in history including about 29% female and 30% minority graduates, according to academy officials.

Those milestone numbers were underscored by President Joe Biden during his commencement address Falcon Stadium.

"That's why we are strong," said Biden, to cheers from the crowd.

More numbers associated with this year's graduating class:

921 - total graduates

651 - male graduates

270 - female graduates

285 - minorities, which does not include international students

11 - countries beyond the U.S. represented including Cambodia, Jordan, Malaysia, Peru, Poland, Republic of Korea, Romania, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand and Tunisia

49 - one-parent households

3 - sets of twins

3.78 - average GPA

93 - Space Force assignments

55,643 - total Air Force Academy graduates, all years