It's graduation day Wednesday at the Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium, where more than 1,000 cadets become officers.

The roar of the Thunderbirds’ aircraft above the Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium will temporarily drown out cheers on the ground Wednesday afternoon, signaling the end of a four-year journey for more than 1,000 graduating Air Force Academy cadets.

Gazette reporters will cover the event live, from the cadets marching into Falcon Stadium at 9:30 a.m., to the keynote speech from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, to the 30-minute aerobatic display from the Thunderbirds — timed to coincide with the traditional hat toss from the U.S. Air Force’s newest lieutenants.

Gazette reporters Jessica Snouwaert (@JessySnouwaert), O’Dell Isaac (@IketheScribe) and Annika Schmidt (@annikaschmidt_) will provide Twitter updates throughout the ceremony.

Here are some tips for Wednesday's events:

Base access

Both the north and south gates open at 7 a.m. Expect long lines and traffic delays at the stadium and on the interstate prior to and following the event. No one will be allowed to enter the stadium once the ceremony begins.

Masks

Face coverings are optional.

Thunderbirds Air Show

In accordance with the Federal Aviation Administration, several roads will be closed under the performance area from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Closures will include:

• Stadium Boulevard from Pine Drive to North Gate Boulevard.

• Community Center Drive from Stadium Boulevard to East Douglass Drive.

• Academy Drive from Stadium Boulevard to Lot 6.

• The Santa Fe Trail from Tri-intersection Bridge to Parade Loop.

Motorists who want to watch the air show are advised to find a parking spot early and not to park on Interstate 25.