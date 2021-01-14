At least 200 Colorado National Guard soldiers will head to Washington, D.C., to help provide security during next Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the governor's office said Thursday.
Gov. Jared Polis signed an order activating the Guard at the request of the Washington, D.C., National Guard, according to a news release.
“Colorado will proudly do our part, joining 40 other states across our great nation in sending members of our National Guard to the nation’s capital for our country’s upcoming presidential inauguration on January 20th,” Polis said in a statement. “The presence of the Colorado National Guard and others will help ensure our nation’s capital and all Americans in attendance including those who call it home and members of our federal government are safe and protected during this peaceful transition of power that has occurred in our country for hundreds of years.”
The Colorado Guard troops will be among more than 20,000 soldiers in the national capital providing security for the inauguration after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while Congress was in session certifying Biden's victory over Donald Trump. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the riot that damaged the building and disrupted the counting of the electoral votes.