Two nonprofit groups devoted to supporting the Air Force Academy now have a single president, the academy announced Wednesday.

Two different presidents previously led the Association of Graduates, the academy's alumni association, and Air Force Academy Foundation, the academy's donor organization that provides financial support to the academy's programs. But the academy combined the leadership of the two organizations in an attempt to align the organizations' missions and create more seamless operations between both, according to a news release.

The naming of a single president, Mark Hille, is the latest step in that effort. In April 2020, the boards of the two groups installed a new single CEO, retired Lt. Gen. Mike Gould, to oversee both groups. They continue to have separate boards, however.

Hille, a 1997 graduate of the academy, previously served in the advancement office at Colorado College, where he led the efforts for its successful $465 million campaign. He has led the Air Force Academy Foundation since April 2020. He started to also run the Association of Graduates at the start of September.

Hille launched a major fundraising campaign as president of the Air Force Academy Foundation with the goal of raising $270 million for the academy.

“I’m honored by this opportunity to serve my fellow graduates and help advance the mission of the United States Air Force Academy,” Hille said in the release. “Through tighter mission alignment, deeper integration of operations, and robust resource sharing, we can and will better live the time honored Air Force value of 'Excellence in All We Do.'”