Residents living near Fort Carson should expect to hear occasional loud noises for the next two weeks as the 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team conducts large caliber live-fire training, according to a Tuesday news release.
The training will begin Wednesday and continue until May 20, officials said. Nearby residents should expect increased noise and dust during the evenings and through the night during the training period.
"Fort Carson is dedicated to being good neighbors and will continue to inform the public about training events that may affect surrounding communities," the release stated.
Any noise complaints during the training period should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849.