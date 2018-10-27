TAPANATEPEC, Mexico • The Mexican government seems torn between stopping several thousand Central American migrants from traveling toward the U.S. or burnishing its human rights image.
On Saturday, more than a hundred federal police dressed in riot gear blocked a rural highway in southern Mexico shortly before dawn to encourage the migrants to apply for refugee status in Mexico rather than continuing the long, arduous journey north. President Trump has urged Mexico to prevent the caravan from reaching the border.
Police let the caravan proceed after members of Mexico’s National Human Rights Commission convinced them a rural stretch of highway without shade, toilets or water was no place for migrants to entertain an offer of asylum. Many members of the caravan have been traveling for more than two weeks, since a group first formed in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.