MEXICO CITY • Mexico released the side agreement made with the U.S. that outlines additional measures it would take if it fails to stem a surge in migration from Central America to the U.S., including becoming a “safe third country.”
The supplementary agreement signed June 7 between the two countries shows that Mexico will require migrants fleeing their homelands through Mexico to seek asylum there. Mexico agreed to examine domestic laws and regulations to identify necessary changes to implement the side agreement.
The provisions included in the side agreement released Friday call for “burden-sharing and the assignment of responsibility for processing refugee claims” from migrants, part of a regional approach to tackling a rise in Central American migration to the U.S.
Mexico has long opposed any calls to designate itself as a “safe third country,” saying it lacks the necessary resources.
Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who led Mexico’s negotiating team, said early last week that Mexico would discuss U.S. demands that refugees setting foot in its territory request asylum in Mexico, but he didn’t make it clear Mexico had already agreed to those demands.
The supplementary agreement shows that the “safe third country” designation is a key element of the deal that averted a threat of punitive U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports. Its disclosure came after President Trump tweeted Monday that the two countries had “fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico” that would require a vote by Mexican lawmakers.
Under the terms of the side agreement, if the U.S. determines “at its discretion and after consultation with Mexico” after 45 days that the measures adopted by Mexico haven't sufficiently achieved results in addressing the flow of migrants to the U.S. southern border, “Mexico will take all necessary steps under domestic law to bring the agreement into force.”
Ebrard has said he expects the measures the government is taking to curb the flow of migrants, including the deployment of the newly formed National Guard to Mexico’s border with Guatemala, will be successful.
Mexico is seeking a multilateral solution to the migration crisis and is asking other governments and agencies to be involved, according to Ebrard.
“This isn’t just a Mexican issue, not just an issue for El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, it’s one of the biggest migration flows in the world,” he said on Friday.
He said Mexico will begin working next week with several U.N. agencies, including Unicef, the refugee agency and the International Organization for Migration.
Earlier on Friday, the head of Mexico’s migration agency tendered his resignation. The government said that Tonatiuh Guillén will be replaced by the country’s prisons director, as the administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador steps up enforcement at Mexico’s border with Guatemala to curb illegal migration.
López Obrador told reporters Friday that he requested Guillén’s departure as Ebrard takes the helm of the new migration policy.