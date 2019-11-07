A boy pauses as he speaks Thursday next to the coffins of Dawna Ray Langford, 43, and her sons Trevor, 11, and Rogan, 2, who were killed by drug cartel gunmen, during the funeral at a family cemetery in La Mora, Sonora state, Mexico. Three women and six of their children, all members of the extended LeBaron family, died when they were gunned down in an attack while traveling along Mexico’s Chihuahua and Sonora state border Monday.