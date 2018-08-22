BROOKLYN, Iowa • A Mexican man charged with killing an Iowa college student worked on a dairy farm for years under a false name just a few miles from where the young woman was allegedly abducted while running last month, his employer said Wednesday.
The employer’s assertion came shortly after an attorney for Cristhian Bahena Rivera challenged the government’s statement that he was living in the country illegally.
Rivera was a good employee who showed up to work on time to take care of the cows and got along well with his co-workers, said Dane Lang, manager of Yarrabee Farms in Brooklyn, Iowa.
The 24-year-old kept coming to work after Mollie Tibbetts disappeared July 18, and “nobody saw a difference” in his demeanor, Lang said. His colleagues were stunned Tuesday to learn he was not only the suspect in Tibbetts’ death, but that he had a different real name than what he went by on the farm.
When Rivera was hired in 2014, he presented an out-of-state government-issued photo identification and a matching Social Security card, he said. That information was run through the Social Security Administration’s “E-verify” system and checked out, he said.
Lang spoke two hours after Rivera made his initial court appearance on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Tibbetts, 20, a University of Iowa student.
A judge Wednesday agreed to increase Rivera’s bond to $5 million after prosecutor Scott Brown noted he was a potential flight risk. Rivera’s attorney’s claims that he was in the U.S. legally were based on a statement the farm issued Tuesday night. At Wednesday’s news conference, Lang said that statement was mistaken and apologized.
Defense attorney Allan M. Richards also lashed out at President Donald Trump for publicly declaring his client guilty at a rally Tuesday night in which he called the nation’s immigration system a disgrace.
“Sad and Sorry Trump has weighed in on this matter in national media which will poison the entire possible pool of jury members,” Richards wrote in a filing.
Trump noted the arrest at the rally in West Virginia.
“You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in, very sadly, from Mexico and you saw what happened to that incredible, beautiful young woman,” Trump told the crowd in Charleston. “Should’ve never happened. Illegally in our country.”