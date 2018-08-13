Despite boasting an impressive record, the Mesa Ridge softball team barely made it to the postseason last year by landing the last seed in the 32-team tournament field.
This season, however, the Grizzlies don’t want to be a bubble team. They want to be a lock for the playoffs. And perhaps they can, considering that Mesa Ridge returns a solid young squad and its top hurler.
“We expect to go back to the playoffs,” junior pitcher Kylee Bunnell said. “We expect to do better this year. We learned a couple things from last year. We definitely learned last year about what it’s going to take to get to the next level.”
Last season, the Grizzlies made it to the postseason for just the third time during coach Al Bustillos’ 17-year tenure. In the regional tournament, they lost to No. 1 Valor Christian and No. 11 Mountain View, which ultimately captured the Class 4A state title.
It was still quite a run for Mesa Ridge, which returns a handful of starters this year. Bunnell is expected to lead the way, as she’s coming off a season in which she recorded a 7-4 record with 42 strikeouts. Sophomore Bella Quintana also returns to the circle after a 5-4 season.
Senior outfielder Lanie Reed, sophomore shortstop Ariadna Martinez and junior catcher Katrina Robertson are the other returning starters, while sophomore Aubree Krupp, senior Rose Towne and junior BreAnna Compton are expected to contribute.
The Grizzlies finished last season with a 13-8 record, took second in the 4A Colorado Springs Metro League and suffered just one league loss to Elizabeth. This was after they compiled a 7-12 record in 2016.
Bustillos didn’t think last year’s Grizzlies could advance to the postseason, so he was pleasantly surprised when it did happen. He believes part of the success came from the fact that a few of the players compete for club teams.
“I didn’t expect it only because my players were young so I wanted to see what kind of experience they had,” he said. “Fortunately, they were competitive ballplayers, so when they came in as freshmen they’d already settled in. They knew what they can do.”
So they hope to only earn better results this time.
“Hopefully, we can move up this year,” Bunnell said, referring to the Grizzlies’ potential postseason seeding.