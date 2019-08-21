Keanu Calar remembers a smaller, shorter version of himself roaming the Mesa Ridge tennis courts. Everyone knew him as an elementary school kid who loved being around his older brother, a member of the Mesa Ridge boys' tennis team.

Now Calar is a sophomore for the Grizzlies. He couldn't be happier or more proud to follow in his brother's footsteps. His next step: Play in singles competition, just like you-know-who.

"I started slowly, playing more and more," he said.

Calar remembers tagging along with his brother, Hectar, at practices and tournaments. If he wasn't watching his brother play, he'd take some practice swings. Back then, everyone knew Keanu and recognized his athleticism.

Those days seem long ago, but Keanu Calar says they shaped him. Last year, he was part of the Grizzlies' No. 3 doubles team with Jadyn Sandoval. Their season highlight was winning first place at the Fountain-Fort Carson tournament.

But Calar is looking to make a name of his own this year.

Gazette Preps 2019 boys' tennis preview capsules Here is a breakdown of the 2019 boys' tennis teams in the Pikes Peak region.

He wants to land a spot in the state tournament as a singles player. Meanwhile, he's playing with a club volleyball team in Denver. It's not easy to do both. Three days a week, he leaves tennis practice early, hops into his family's car and tolerates the heavy afternoon traffic on Interstate 25, all to make it to Denver on time for volleyball practice.

"I decided to do both because they're practically the same sport," Calar said. "They use most of the same mechanics, and I just like both of them. They seem interesting."

And his tennis coach, Lisa Felice, doesn't mind that he's playing two sports. Felice said she tries to accommodate everyone's schedule, even if that means the player needs to leave early for an after-school job.

"I'm here for you. I want to make your life easier," she said. "I'd rather you play tennis than not play tennis at all. I work around your schedule at all times. I have a lot of athletes that work and have practice a little earlier for them. For (Calar), that's the No. 1 thing. We said, 'When volleyball comes up, let's figure out your schedule. And if you have to leave for volleyball practice, heck yes! Let's do that.'"

Whenever he's on a tennis court, Calar tries to make the best of it. People around him notice it, too.

"His drive and passion for the game is insane," said Sandoval, Calar's doubles partner last season. "He loves to work hard. He's always trying his hardest, and that helps me out a lot, makes me want to do better and perform well."