Saturday was about heart.

In a slugfest between the top two seeds, titans of 5A basketball, Mesa Ridge edged out a win over Air Academy 71-68 to capture the state final and put a cap an undefeated 28-0 season.

A game with four lead changes and eight ties came down to the last minute of play as 5-feet, 9-inch senior Mekhi Hubbard drove the lane blanketed by Kadet defenders well over six feet tall with his team down 68-67. Hubbard knifed through the defense and made a surreal layup to give his team a 1-point advantage.

The Kadets missed the 3-pointer on the ensuing possession and junior Tevin Riehl hit a pair of clutch threes to put the game out of reach for Air Academy.

Hubbard took in the moment, celebrating that he had matched his older sister Mische, who played for the 2014 girls’ team that also went 28-0.

“Coach has always had trust in me to go get a bucket,” Hubbard said. “He always trusted that I’m always faster than everybody in front of me and I really wanted to get that one.”

To celebrate the massive win, Hubbard jumped into the stands and hugged his mother, senior Carver Cheeks planted the school flag at half court, and fans chanted “Riehl deal” as eponymous junior answered questions from local media. He finished with a game-high 23 points.

Following a Sweet-16 loss to Pueblo South in the 4A bracket last season, Riehl made a promise to his team.

“We were all upset because we knew we could have won and beat South but things happen and then I told everyone I’m gonna help us get one next year and I’m just glad we did,” Riehl said. “This is unbelievable.”

It was an unbelievable outcome to an unbelievable game. Mesa started off the game hot with Riehl, his brother Bryce and senior Cyprus Woodley all making 3-pointers. The Grizzlies had been hitting from deep all season, entering the contest shooting 39 percent from beyond the arc as a team.

But in the second quarter, the Kadets showed they could hit from deep as well. Six-feet-five-inch senior Grant Featherston found a rhythm in the second quarter, nailing three massive shots from beyond the arc. He finished four of five from the 3-point line with a team-high 18 points.

Combined with Mesa Ridge cooling off from three at the other end and getting into foul trouble, the Kadets were able to gain control of the game and take a slight lead 38-36 lead into the half.

The Grizzlies came roaring back in the third quarter with inspired defense. Mesa Ridge showed grit in the paint, triple teaming Kadets who drove to the basket. The Grizzlies stripped balls, forced jump ball calls and turned Air Academy over on bad passes. Riehl and junior Tanner Widic finished on the other end.

Air Academy didn’t stay down, getting a layup and a pair of free throws from junior Max Howery. Junior Noah Hellem was fouled on a 3-point attempt at the end of the quarter and sank all three free throws to cut Mesa’ lead to 52-51 at the end of the third.

The Grizzlies heart and determination show them through to the end. Trei Ginn, who celebrated a birthday Friday, scored a pivotal seven points in the fourth quarter.

“We just left it all on the floor,” he said. “All of us are probably banged up right now but just left it all on the floor because we don’t know if we’re going to get here next year and as seniors this was our last game so we had to show out.”

After the narrow loss, Air Academy coach Barry Clark said he shared words of encouragement with his team.

“Those were the two best teams in 5A. It came down to a last-second, one-possession game,” Clark said. “Someone had to come out they made their shot and that was the deal and I told them there was no sorrow. Yeah, but this ten seconds doesn’t blemish what we’ve done this year.”

The impact of the win was felt no only by Mesa Ridge’s players and coaches but also the team’s classmates and families, with loved telling players, “you did this” in between hugs. Even some cheerleaders shed tears of joy.

Mesa Ridge coach Joel Babbitt, who joined the team this season after several seasons as an assistant coach to Lewis-Palmer’s Bill Benton, always had his team aiming for the stars.

“We have this poster up on our wall, a banner up on our wall with the last team that had the best record,” he said. “We passed it up a little while ago and we appreciate all the work they did but 28-0 that banner that we’re going to be putting up there will never come down. We will always have a picture of our kids in the gym because of a perfect season. The fact that they can come back in 20, 30 years and see this achievement and remember it, that’s awesome.”