BERLIN • German Chancellor Angela Merkel raised the possibility that a negotiated departure for Britain from the European Union might still be possible even as the clock is ticking on a deal that would satisfy both sides.
Speaking Wednesday alongside U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the two leaders held bilateral talks in Berlin, Merkel indicated that a solution for the contentious Irish border issue might yet be reached before the Brexit date of Oct. 31. “(We) might be able to find it in the next 30 days, why not?” Merkel told reporters.
Her comments marked a departure from the pessimism that’s prevailed on both sides of the English Channel in recent months. The EU has ruled out renegotiating the Brexit agreement hammered out with Britain last year. Johnson, for his part, says he will take Britain out of the bloc at the end of October without a deal unless the EU scraps the contentious backstop clause designed to prevent customs checkpoints along the Irish border.
Johnson, on his first visit to Germany since becoming prime minister last month, welcomed the “blistering timetable of 30 days” Merkel suggested, but appeared to acknowledge that the ball is now in Britain’s court to avert an economically devastating no-deal Brexit by proposing a viable solution to the Irish border issue.
“There are abundant solutions which are proffered, which have already been discussed,” Johnson said. “They have so far been very actively proposed over the last three years by the British government.”
“You rightly say the onus is on us to produce those solutions, those ideas, to show how we can address the issue of the Northern Irish border and that is what we want to do,” he said.
Johnson had insisted Monday that the Irish border backstop clause must be scrapped and replaced with “alternative arrangements” to regulate cross-border trade.
The EU says the backstop is an insurance policy meant to avoid checkpoints between Ireland and Northern Ireland, which were a flashpoint for sectarian violence in the past, and won’t be needed if other solutions are found for goods moving across the border.