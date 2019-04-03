need help or support?
Crisis lines
Colorado Crisis and Support Line
If you need emotional support, or you know someone who does, call 1-844-493-TALK (8255) or text “TALK” to 38255 to connect with a trained professional at any time. Chat services are also available from 4 p.m. to midnight daily at https://coloradocrisisservices.org/
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255
Facilities/assessments
AspenPointe
Walk-In Crisis Center, with services including mental health evaluations, 115 S. Parkside Drive, open 24/7; north-side Crisis Center, 6071 E Woodmen Road, Suite 135, open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends. Acute Treatment Unit for adults age 18 and over, 115 S. Parkside Drive. AspenPointe also offers outpatient services, including ongoing individual and group counseling.
Phone: 572-6100. Crisis line: 635-7000. Online: https://www.aspenpointe.org/
Cedar Springs Hospital
2135 Southgate Road. Provides psychiatric care for people of all ages and substance abuse treatment for adults 18 and older. Assessments and referrals are available 24/7 by phone at 633-4114.
Online: https://cedarspringsbhs.com/
Peak View Behavioral Health
112-bed mental health hospital treating youth and adults in inpatient and outpatient settings. For a free, confidential assessment, call 444-8484. 7353 Sisters Grove, on campus of St. Francis Medical Center.
Online: http://peakviewbh.com/
Support groups
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance Colorado Springs
Offers peer-led support groups for those with a mood disorder and their loved ones. Resource Center and Library open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, with books and videos on mood disorders available for loan; 2132 E Bijou St.
Phone: 477-1515. Online: https://www.dbsacoloradosprings.org/
NAMI Colorado Springs
Offers support groups and classes for people with mental illness and their loved ones. Its Mental Health First Aid public-health training program teaches participants the signs and symptoms of mental health challenges or crisis, what to do in an emergency, and where to turn for help.
Phone: 473-8477 (not a crisis line). Online: https://namicoloradosprings.org/
Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention
Support groups for suicide attempters, families of suicide attempters, and children left behind by suicide.
Phone: 573-7447 (not a crisis line). Online: pikespeaksuicideprevention.org