As the new year kicks off, suicide prevention continues to be a focus of concern in the Pikes Peak region, as the area has had high rates of suicide overall in the population as well as certain subgroups, such as military veterans.

Two public seminars have been scheduled to teach people about the topic.

A Suicide Prevention Summit of El Paso County will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, 1420 Austin Bluffs Parkway, in Berger Hall.

Individual speakers and panelists will discuss suicide as it pertains to youth and young adults, older adults, military veterans, men (who are at the highest risk for death by suicide) and the LGBTQ population, along with involvement of faith communities and local crisis response services.

Suicide prevention initiatives, including safe spaces and concrete actions to take, also will be presented.

The event is being hosted by UCCS and the Suicide Prevention Collaborative of El Paso County. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required at https://cvent.me/YXgYnY. Lunch is included.

Public health professionals, nonprofit organizations, government agencies, businesses, faith-based groups, veterans’ organizations, academic entities, law enforcement, emergency responders, suicide survivors, suicide loss survivors and community members are welcome.

Nationally, 14.2 people per every 100,000 in population died by suicide in 2018, the highest rate recorded in more than 30 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

After two years of decline nationally, deaths by suicide increased by 4% in 2021 to 14 per 100,000, the organization reported.

Colorado’s statewide rate in 2020 was 21.5 deaths by suicide per 100,000 people, CDC data show.

In El Paso County, 176 people took their lives in 2021, according to county coroner statistics, which marks a rate of 24 suicide deaths per 100,000 people.

It’s even higher in Teller County, which also is holding a free public event on suicide prevention this month.

Deaths by suicide in Teller County increased from nine in 2019 to 14 last year, according to the county corner’s office.

That’s a rate of 56 per 100,000 in population, well above triple the national average.

The Teller County Suicide Awareness Symposium will be held Jan. 16 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., in Woodland Park. Registration and a resource fair open at 8:30 a.m., with speakers starting at 9:15 a.m.

The free event includes lunch. For a schedule and to register, go to tcmha.org/suicide-awareness-symposium.

Speakers will help attendees increase their understanding of suicide, its prevalence and the risk factors for specific populations, and acquire tools for prevention, assessment and intervention.

Annie Durham, director of career and technical education at the Cripple Creek-Victor School District, will talk about the shock she suffered when her late husband killed himself in June 2009.

A panel discussion will look at recognizing warnings signs, and others will provide information on misunderstandings, negative perceptions, asking for help, tools and postvention.

Viewings of two documentaries, “Under the Wire” and “Surviving,” targeted at students who face emotional struggles, also will be shown.

Representatives from Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Voices of Grief, the Zero Suicide Project, UCHealth and other organizations are among the experts participating.

Anyone who is having difficulties can call or text 988, the national suicide and crisis line. Colorado also has a hotline, 844-493-8255.