Next public forum on Colorado Behavioral Health Administration

Health Management Associates will host a second virtual public forum for Colorado individuals, peers and family members with behavioral health experience from 3:45 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 24.

The session includes breakout groups to provide input and brainstorm ideas.

To sign up, go to https://healthmanagement.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcvd-quqD4uGtIeUcrTbcUzN5Eh-t0CPZJs.

An online survey about the creation of the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration also is available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSc45XPt_EB1LSXEG1Kb8r2RZfJdiG2tmIYxbGfyeZILRYyw8w/viewform?fbzx=-2207643165969687712.

For general information, see https://cdhs.colorado.gov/about-cdhs/featured-initiatives/behavioral-health-reform/change-management.