The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs plans to build a $15.75 million National Resilience Institute on its campus, focusing on helping veterans, active-duty military, first-responders and their families overcome trauma.
To do so, UCCS needs to raise $7.5 million to match an $8 million challenge donation announced Thursday from philanthropist Lyda Hill, known locally for developing and building the Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center in Colorado Springs and funding education, life sciences and community revitalization projects.
While the idea has been in the planning stages for a while, the coronavirus pandemic underscores the need for additional mental health support, UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said at a "State of Our Youth" mental health symposium the campus hosted last month.
Worldwide temporary shutdowns in communities to fight the virus is “the kind of attention we need to give to mental health,” Reddy said. “Cororavirus is important and urgent; mental health is important and doesn’t seem to be that urgent.”
Forming a new institute to ease the impacts of trauma is part of the school’s 2030 strategic plan, which calls for expanding mental health services to help people “thrive not just survive,” Reddy said.
Resilience is the ability to cope with trauma from natural disasters, violence, pandemics, accidents and workplace experiences. Lacking the ability to deal with the effects of trauma can produce depression, anxiety, explosive anger, suicidal thoughts and other mental imbalance, experts say.
“I hope we’ll focus on not just solving these issues but preventing them in the first place,” Reddy said.
In addition to targeting current and past military members and emergency responders, the institute will conduct cross-disciplinary scientific exploration on developing resilience more broadly for individuals, families and communities, according to founders.
The institute will be led by UCCS psychology professor Chip Benight, who has developed a new model — Greater Resilience Intervention Teams or GRIT — to train volunteers to promote wellness and resilience tools for the community, in the wake of the stress being caused by the pandemic.
The idea comes from 25 years of research that emphasizes “human empowerment as a key to trauma recovery and puts clients at the center of their care in order to move forward for complete recovery,” Benight said in a statement.
“We will utilize a fully integrated and advanced technological approach to resilience care, and target each individual's unique needs, strengths and resilience,” he said.
In the institute setting, Benight’s team will “transform care and change the scientific dialogue of trauma from one of illness and disability to one of strength and empowerment,” Reddy said.
The new institute was born of out research and training programs at UCCS' 18-year-old Trauma, Health and Hazards Center, which has been working on reducing the impact of extreme events on individuals and large groups of people.
Hill also funded UCCS’ Veterans Health and Trauma Clinic that opened in 2014 to help veterans with combat trauma and a Public Safety Initiative that started in 2017 to teach first-responders how to prepare for traumatic experiences.
“The National Resilience Institute will be launched at a time when we are dealing with what seems like an ever-increasing number of unprecedented events — from extreme weather events to the COVID-19 pandemic to veterans returning home from years of war — and I look forward to UCCS continuing to lead on resilience care,” Hill said in a statement.
