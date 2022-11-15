A man undergoing a “mental health episode” died on Tuesday following a struggle with a police officer and a paramedic who were trying to help him, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
The incident took place around 4:45 p.m. after police received a call about a man who was reportedly having a mental health crisis at a residence in the 200 block of Mount View Lane, officials said. A crisis response team comprised of a police officer, a paramedic, and a clinician went to the scene and found the man in the roadway.
The man resisted when the officer tried to get him out of the road, and the paramedic helped the officer get the man under control, police said.
“The male was placed in handcuffs and became unresponsive,” the release stated.
Medical personnel took the man to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The officer and the paramedic, whose names will be released at a later date, were both placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the incident, police said.